JD Sports expects to meet profit forecast on strong demand

July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's largest sportswear retailer, JD Sports Fashion JD.L, said on Friday it expects annual profit to be in line with expectations on strong demand for its sportswear.

The company also expects that earnings in the current year will reflect a more normalised trading pattern with about 35% to 40% of the profits generated in the first half.

