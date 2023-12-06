News & Insights

JD Sports Dutch subsidiary Sports Unlimited bankrupt

December 06, 2023 — 11:52 am EST

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

Adds confirmation from Sports Unlimited spokesperson

Dec 6 (Reuters) - JD Sports' Dutch subsidiary "Sports Unlimited Retail" has been declared bankrupt, a local spokesperson said, confirming an earlier report by Dutch media outlet RTL.

There are more than 50 stores under Sports Unlimited in the Netherlands, with 1,100 employees. It is not clear if the jobs will be lost.

"We appreciate this is a difficult time for SUR colleagues in the Netherlands and we are doing our utmost to support them," the spokesperson for Sports Unlimited Retail said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
