JD Sports delays publishing results to May, says has enough cash

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports said on Tuesday it has delayed the publication of its financial results to May and has enough cash resources to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which has shut all its stores in the UK, United States and Europe, added it was experiencing major disruptions to its business operations. (https://reut.rs/39b7yYh)

