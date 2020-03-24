JD Sports delays publishing results to May, says has enough cash

March 24 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports JD.L said on Tuesday it has delayed the publication of its financial results to May and has enough cash resources to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which has shut all its stores in the UK, United States and Europe, added it was experiencing major disruptions to its business operations. (https://reut.rs/39b7yYh)

