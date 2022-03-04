JD Sports Ceased All Trading In Russia Through Websites And Wholesale Channels

(RTTNews) - British retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) confirmed on Friday that it has ceased all trading in Russia across both its brand websites and wholesale channels. These sales represented less than 0.05% of annual revenues.

JD Sports added that it has no facilities or employees in either Russia or Ukraine.

JD Sports said it is "shocked and deeply concerned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and expresses the utmost sympathy for all Ukrainians."

The company added that will look to support those affected through its verified charity partners.

