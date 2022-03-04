Markets

JD Sports Ceased All Trading In Russia Through Websites And Wholesale Channels

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - British retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) confirmed on Friday that it has ceased all trading in Russia across both its brand websites and wholesale channels. These sales represented less than 0.05% of annual revenues.

JD Sports added that it has no facilities or employees in either Russia or Ukraine.

JD Sports said it is "shocked and deeply concerned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and expresses the utmost sympathy for all Ukrainians."

The company added that will look to support those affected through its verified charity partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular