JD Sports buys Shoe Palace for $325 mln to expand U.S. footprint

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports JD.L said on Tuesday it had acquired U.S.-based shoe retailer Shoe Palace for $325 million.

The company said the deal would expand its footprint in the U.S. West Coast and increase its appeal among Hispanic and Latino consumers, who form a significant proportion of Shoe Palace's customer base.

