US Markets
JD

JD Sports buys Shoe Palace for $325 mln to expand U.S. footprint

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports said on Tuesday it had acquired U.S.-based shoe retailer Shoe Palace for $325 million.

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports JD.L said on Tuesday it had acquired U.S.-based shoe retailer Shoe Palace for $325 million.

The company said the deal would expand its footprint in the U.S. West Coast and increase its appeal among Hispanic and Latino consumers, who form a significant proportion of Shoe Palace's customer base.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular