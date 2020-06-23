JD Sports buys back Go Outdoors from administrator as it begins unit restructuring

June 23 (Reuters) - Retailer JD Sports said on Tuesday it had appointed Deloitte as administrator for its loss-making outdoor clothing business that has been struggling with falling demand, and will begin a restructuring of the unit.

London-listed JD Sports said it had brought back the business, Go Outdoors, and all its assets from the administrator for 56.5 million pounds ($70.7 million) via a new subsidiary as part of a so-called pre-pack administration deal.

($1 = 0.7993 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;)) Keywords: JD SPORTS RESTRUCTURING/GO (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.