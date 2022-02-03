JD offers generous warning to China tech investors

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Richard Liu’s generosity is a warning to investors desperately looking for signs that Chinese tech giants are out of Beijing’s bad books. JD.com’s boss followed in the footsteps of his counterparts at food-delivery giant Meituan and TikTok parent Bytedance by gifting some of his shares in the company to charity. The notable $2.3 billion contribution adds to a bounty heeding President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” call to promote wealth redistribution.

It’s a small sum against JD’s $112 billion market capitalisation but it underscores how hard companies and founders need to try to please officials. JD’s lower-margin, better employee welfare, and more traditional retail model of holding inventory have made it less of a regulatory target so far, enabling it to take market share and outperform rivals like Alibaba. Liu will continue to own a 12% economic stake, slightly higher than U.S. peer Walmart’s 9%, based on the share register in the latest annual report. Fortunately, JD’s dual-class share structure means he’d still control most voting rights. For multiple stakeholders, that is a surprising silver lining. (By Yawen Chen)

