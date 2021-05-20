JD Logistics to raise $3.16 billion in Hong Kong IPO -sources

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - JD Logistics 2618.HK has indicated it will price its shares at HK$40.36 ($5.20) to raise $3.16 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

JD Logistics did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.7620 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

