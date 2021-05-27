US Markets
JD Logistics shares to rise 14% in Hong Kong IPO debut

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

JD Logistics Inc shares are set to open up 14% from their HK$40.36 issue price as the company debuts on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

The JD.com 9618.HK subsidiary raised $3.16 billion in its initial public offering which was the second largest IPO in Hong Kong in 2021.

