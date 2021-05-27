JD Logistics shares soar 14% in Hong Kong debut

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - JD Logistics Inc's 2618.HK shares soared 14% in their stock market debut on Friday, a strong start for what is only the third mega listing in Hong Kong so far this year.

Shares of the subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com 9618.HK opened at HK$46.05 compared to the HK$40.36 price in their initial public offering (IPO). The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.36%.

JD Logistics raised $3.2 billion in its IPO, the second largest in Hong Kong in 2021 and only the third to raise more than $1 billion in the city this year.

The other two were Kuaishou Technology 1024.HK, which leapt 161% on debut in January, and Linklogis Inc 9959.HK, which gained 9.9% in April on opening day.

With the stock's strong debut on Friday, JD Logistics has a market value of around $36 billion.

