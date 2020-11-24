US Markets

JD Health to raise $3.5 billion in Hong Kong IPO - term sheet

Contributor
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

JD Health International Inc will raise up to $3.5 billion by selling 381.9 million shares in a range of HK$62.80 and HK$70.58 at its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - JD Health International Inc will raise up to $3.5 billion by selling 381.9 million shares in a range of HK$62.80 and HK$70.58 at its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

There is a greenshoe option to sell a further 15% of stock in the online healthcare platform of China's e-commerce giant JD.com that would take the size of the IPO up to $4 billion.

Six cornerstone investors led by GIC, Tiger Global and BlackRock have participated in the deal, the term sheet showed.

The book build begins on Wednesday and the shares are due to be priced on Tuesday, according to the term sheet.

JD Health shares are expected to start trading on Dec. 8.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular