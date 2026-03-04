JD Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

JD.com JD is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $50.22 billion, indicating an increase of 5.64% on a year-over-year basis.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 93.14% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



JD beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 18.71%.

Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note for JD’s Q4 Earnings

JD.com is expected to have carried strong user and commercial momentum into the fourth quarter, building on an expanding active customer base that surpassed 700 million in October 2025 and sustained shopping frequency growth that had been accelerating for several consecutive quarters.



The 11.11 Grand Promotion set a new company record during the quarter, with purchasing customers up 40% year over year and order volume rising by nearly 60% as of November. This performance is expected to have provided a meaningful boost to JD Retail revenues, particularly in general merchandise categories including supermarket, health and fashion, which had been on an accelerating growth trajectory entering the period.



JD Supermarket had announced five strategic initiatives in September focused on products, brands, categories, channels and efficiency, the early impact of which is expected to have supported category performance through the to be reported quarter. Marketplace and marketing revenues are expected to have remained a key contributor to both top-line growth and margin performance, continuing their multi-quarter growth trajectory driven by improving advertiser tools and a deepening merchant ecosystem.



However, the electronics and home appliances category is expected to have continued facing headwinds from a high year-over-year comparison base created by the government trade-in program, an industry-wide challenge the company had been navigating through supply chain collaboration and selective offline store expansion. JD Food Delivery, while continuing to scale and generate synergies with JD Retail, is expected to have kept marketing and fulfillment expenses elevated, likely weighing on consolidated margins during the period.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the exact case here.



JD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Micron Technology MU has an Earnings ESP of +5.06% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron Technology shares have jumped 203.7% in the trailing six-month period. Micron Technology is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 18.



ServiceTitan TTAN has an Earnings ESP of +13.21% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



ServiceTitan shares have plunged 24.4% in the trailing six-month period. Service Titan is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 12.



Rubrik RBRK presently has an Earnings ESP of +10.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Rubrik shares have plunged 37.7% in the trailing six-month period. Rubrik is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 12.

