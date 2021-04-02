US Markets
JD Digits' STAR board IPO terminated, Chinese stock exchange says

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - China Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Friday it had terminated JD.Com-affiliated 9618.HK JD Digits' initial public offering application on its STAR board.

