JD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of JD.com, Inc. (Symbol: JD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.38, changing hands as high as $66.42 per share. JD.com, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JD's low point in its 52 week range is $41.56 per share, with $92.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.88.

