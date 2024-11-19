News & Insights

JCurve Solutions Issues Performance Rights for Growth

November 19, 2024 — 12:40 am EST

JCurve Solutions Limited (AU:JCS) has released an update.

JCurve Solutions Ltd has announced the issuance of 5.5 million performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted equity securities are set to mature by the end of December 2026, reflecting the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce. Stock market enthusiasts might find this move indicative of JCurve’s commitment to fostering growth and stability.

