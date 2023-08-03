JCU (TYO:4975) Price Target Decreased by 22.39% to 5,304.00

The average one-year price target for JCU (TYO:4975) has been revised to 5,304.00 / share. This is an decrease of 22.39% from the prior estimate of 6,834.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,252.00 to a high of 5,460.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.97% from the latest reported closing price of 3,295.00 / share.

JCU Maintains 2.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.00%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in JCU. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4975 is 0.13%, a decrease of 9.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.04% to 3,529K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 817K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 614K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing a decrease of 30.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4975 by 19.04% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 348K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4975 by 0.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 277K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4975 by 6.03% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 267K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4975 by 0.48% over the last quarter.

