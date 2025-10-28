JCSD Capital Eliminates Stake in Block, Inc. Valued at $2.7 Million

Key Points

Sold 40,000 shares of Block, Inc. estimated at $2,717,200 based on the average price for Q3 2025

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

Block, Inc. is no longer among JCSD Capital's holdings

JCSD Capital, LLC fully exited its position in Block (NYSE:XYZ) during the third quarter, an estimated $2.72 million trade based on the average price for Q3 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 17, 2025, JCSD Capital, LLC liquidated its entire Block, Inc. position in the third quarter. The sale involved 40,000 shares, with an estimated value of $2.72 million.

What else to know

JCSD Capital sold out of Block; post-trade, the position now represents 0% of the reported 13F assets for Q3 2025. Previously, Block represented 3.6% of JCSD Capital's 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

IVV: $20.38 million (17.4% of AUM)

CCB: $14.07 million (12% of AUM)

EWBC: $4.22 million (3.6% of AUM)

NTB: $3.38 million (2.9% of AUM)

BPOP: $2.93 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of October 28, 2025, Block shares were priced at $80.87, down 4.9% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 by 22 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of October 28, 2025) $80.87 YTD return -4.9% Dividend yield N/A

Company Snapshot

Offers integrated hardware and software solutions for payment processing, point-of-sale systems, business management, and digital financial services, including products such as Square Reader, Square Register, and Cash App.

Serves sellers and customers in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Employs approximately 12,000 people and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Block, Inc. is a technology company at scale, delivering payment and financial solutions to businesses and consumers globally. Its strategy centers on combining hardware, software, and financial services to simplify commerce and empower economic participation.

Foolish take

JCSD Capital just completely sold off its stake in Block, Inc., which represented a $2.72 million sale. This really shows a shift in how it feels about the fintech company after the stock had a pretty rough time recently. Shares are down almost 5% this year and haven't kept up with the broader market, as investors are rethinking their growth expectations for digital payments and Cash App, especially with people spending less. This position used to make up more than 3% of JCSD Capital's portfolio, so getting rid of it means a pretty big change in their investments.

Block is still pouring a lot of money into both its seller tools and consumer finance, bringing together hardware, software, and payment services to help small businesses and users all over the world. But that ambition comes with higher costs and tough competition from rivals in both payments and digital banking. JCSD Capital's move probably means they're strategically shifting towards safer or more profitable opportunities—it's not necessarily a final judgment on Block's long-term potential in the ever-changing digital economy.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by an institution or fund.

Liquidated: Sold off an entire investment position, reducing the holding to zero.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or institution.

Reportable Assets: Assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as the SEC's 13F report.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares an investor holds in a company.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory body, such as the SEC, disclosing financial or investment information.

Point-of-Sale (POS) System: Hardware and software that enable businesses to process customer payments and manage sales transactions.

Empower Economic Participation: Enable more people or businesses to engage in financial activities or commerce.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of N.t. Butterfield & Son. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

