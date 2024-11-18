News & Insights

JCR Pharmaceuticals Faces Financial Decline Amid Strategic Changes

November 18, 2024 — 12:52 am EST

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (JP:4552) has released an update.

JCR Pharmaceuticals reported a significant decline in financial performance for the first half of FY2024, with net sales dropping by 31.4% and operating profits turning negative compared to the previous year. Despite maintaining its dividend forecast, the company faces challenges ahead as it adjusts its strategies following the exclusion of Mycenax Biotech Inc. from its consolidation scope.

