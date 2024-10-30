JCR Pharmaceuticals Declares Interim Dividend Amid Growth Focus

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (JP:4552) has released an update.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of 10 yen per share, marking a continued commitment to shareholder returns while ensuring sufficient reserves for future growth. The company remains focused on developing therapies for rare and genetic diseases, emphasizing reliability and innovation. This strategic approach aims to enhance shareholder value and support the company’s global expansion efforts.

