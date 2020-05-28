JCPenney Reopens 150 Stores - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JCPenney (JCPNQ) said, on Thursday, the company reopened 150 stores in 27 states, bringing the total to 304 reopened stores nationwide. Under its Strategic Reopening Plan, the company targets to reopen nearly 500 stores by June 3.

"We've now reopened a third of our stores. We're taking a strategic and consistent approach, keeping associate and customer safety as our top priority," said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney.

JCPenney is also offering designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon.

