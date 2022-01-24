JCI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.56, changing hands as low as $70.53 per share. Johnson Controls International plc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JCI's low point in its 52 week range is $48.11 per share, with $81.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.28. The JCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.