JCI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.32, changing hands as low as $63.23 per share. Johnson Controls International plc shares are currently trading down about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JCI's low point in its 52 week range is $48.82 per share, with $70.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.42. The JCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

