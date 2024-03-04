News & Insights

JCET to buy 80% stake in SanDisk China's unit

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

March 04, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) - China's chip assembly and testing firm JCET 600584.SS said on Monday it plans to buy an 80% stake in SanDisk China's Shanghai-based unit specialising in flash memory products for about $624 million via cash.

Western Digital Corporation, parent company of SanDisk China, has established a long-term cooperation partnership with JCET since 2003, the company said in a filing to Shanghai bourse.

SanDisk Semiconductor Shanghai will become a joint venture of JCET and Western Digital, it said, adding that it will hold a 80% stake in the JV.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom, editing by Ed Osmond)

Reuters
