JBTM vs. SYM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Technology Services stocks have likely encountered both JBT Marel (JBTM) and Symbotic Inc. (SYM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

JBT Marel has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Symbotic Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that JBTM has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

JBTM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.82, while SYM has a forward P/E of 175.60. We also note that JBTM has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SYM currently has a PEG ratio of 5.85.

Another notable valuation metric for JBTM is its P/B ratio of 1.66. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SYM has a P/B of 92.85.

Based on these metrics and many more, JBTM holds a Value grade of B, while SYM has a Value grade of F.

JBTM is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that JBTM is likely the superior value option right now.

