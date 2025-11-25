Is JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. JBT Marel (JBTM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

JBT Marel is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 259 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. JBT Marel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBTM's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, JBTM has gained about 9.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -12.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, JBT Marel is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR). The stock is up 42.9% year-to-date.

For Mirion Technologies, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, JBT Marel is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 124 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.5% so far this year, so JBTM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Mirion Technologies, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track JBT Marel and Mirion Technologies, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

