Is JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is JBT Marel (JBTM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

JBT Marel is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 258 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. JBT Marel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBTM's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, JBTM has moved about 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 2.1%. This means that JBT Marel is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.6%.

For Mirion Technologies, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, JBT Marel belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 122 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.3% so far this year, so JBTM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Mirion Technologies, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to JBT Marel and Mirion Technologies, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

