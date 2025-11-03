JBT Marel Corporation Announces Climb In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $66.8 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $38.1 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, JBT Marel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $101.7 million or $1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 122.2% to $1.00 billion from $0.45 billion last year.

JBT Marel Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.8 Mln. vs. $38.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $1.00 Bln vs. $0.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 - $6.40 Full year revenue guidance: $3,760 - $3,790Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.