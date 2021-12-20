JBT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $145.37, changing hands as low as $144.94 per share. John Bean Technologies Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBT's low point in its 52 week range is $110.53 per share, with $177.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $144.68.

