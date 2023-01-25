JBT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.43, changing hands as high as $104.30 per share. John Bean Technologies Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBT's low point in its 52 week range is $81.59 per share, with $140.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.27.

