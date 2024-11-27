JBT Corp: van der Laan not anticipated to become a director of combined company

JBT hereby announces that Ann Savage is anticipated to become a director of the combined company. Antonius T.C. van der Laan is no longer anticipated to become a director of the combined company. Ms. Savage, 67, has served on Marel’s board of directors since 2013 and is a member of Marel’s Audit Committee. Ms. Savage has held a variety of roles in technical and research and development departments within the retail and food industry over her 40-year career. Previously, Ms. Savage worked for Gousto, a UK meal kit manufacturer and retailer, from 2018 to 2022, where she served in an advisory role and headed the Food Technical function, and served as Group Technical Director of Bakkavor from 2004 to 2017. Prior to that, Ms. Savage worked for the Cooperative Wholesale Society CWS , Northern Foods from 1990 to 1999. The Board believes that Ms. Savage is qualified to serve on the board of the combined company because of her extensive experience in the food industry in operational management, product development and food safety.

