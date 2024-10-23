JBT Corp. rises 12.1%

JBT Corp. (JBT) is up 12.1%, or $11.57 to $106.83.
- JBT Corp. rises 10.2%
- JBT Corp. reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.50, consensus $1.40
- JBT Corp. backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $5.05-$5.35, consensus $5.16
- Is JBT a Buy, Before Earnings?
- John Bean Technologies Extends Takeover Offer for Marel Hf.
