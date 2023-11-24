JBT Confirms Non-Binding Initial Proposal To Buy Marel

(RTTNews) - JBT Corp. (JBT) confirmed that it has submitted a non-binding initial proposal to the board of directors of Marel hf. in respect of a potential voluntary takeover offer for the entire share capital of Marel.

JBT noted that it has received an irrevocable undertaking and entered into exclusivity with respect to the shares owned by Eyrir Invest hf., which holds 24.7% of the shares in Marel.

JBT said its considerations are at a preliminary stage and there can be no assurance that any formal offer will be made as a result of those considerations.

