News & Insights

Markets
JBT

JBT Confirms Non-Binding Initial Proposal To Buy Marel

November 24, 2023 — 09:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - JBT Corp. (JBT) confirmed that it has submitted a non-binding initial proposal to the board of directors of Marel hf. in respect of a potential voluntary takeover offer for the entire share capital of Marel.

JBT noted that it has received an irrevocable undertaking and entered into exclusivity with respect to the shares owned by Eyrir Invest hf., which holds 24.7% of the shares in Marel.

JBT said its considerations are at a preliminary stage and there can be no assurance that any formal offer will be made as a result of those considerations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.