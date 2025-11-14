Markets

JBS's JV Mantiqueira USA To Acquire Hickman's Egg Ranch

November 14, 2025 — 11:14 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Mantiqueira USA announced that it has entered a binding agreement to acquire Hickman's Egg Ranch, egg producer based in the Mountain and West Coast regions.

Mantiqueira USA operates as a joint venture between the Pinto Family, founders of Mantiqueira, and JBS N.V. (JBS).

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, pending customary closing conditions. Murilo Scarpa Pinto serves as President of Mantiqueira USA.

