JBS's JV Mantiqueira USA To Acquire Hickman's Egg Ranch

(RTTNews) - Mantiqueira USA announced that it has entered a binding agreement to acquire Hickman's Egg Ranch, egg producer based in the Mountain and West Coast regions.

Mantiqueira USA operates as a joint venture between the Pinto Family, founders of Mantiqueira, and JBS N.V. (JBS).

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, pending customary closing conditions. Murilo Scarpa Pinto serves as President of Mantiqueira USA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.