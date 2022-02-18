Markets

JBS Withdraws Offer For Pilgrim's Pride

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JBS S.A. (JBSAY.PK) said the company has withdrawn its previously announced proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) that are not owned by JBS or its subsidiaries.

JBS withdrew the offer as the company was unable to come to an agreement with the Special Committee of the Pilgrim's Pride Board of Directors regarding the terms of the proposed deal.

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corp. were down 12% in pre-market trade on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular