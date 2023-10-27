News & Insights

JBS vows to invest $2.4 billion more in Brazil if US listing succeeds

October 27, 2023 — 05:34 pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA vowed to hike investments in its home country by 12 billion reais ($2.39 billion) by 2026 if its plan to list shares in New York succeeds, CEO Gilberto Tomazoni said on Friday.

In an event to inaugurate a massive breaded-chicken and sausage plant in Brazil's southern state of Parana, Tomazoni said the firm could invest 12 billion reais more and create an additional 50,000 jobs by 2026.

The amount would be on top of the 3 billion reais in investments announced earlier this month by JBS' controller, J&F Investimentos.

JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, has long planned to list in New York in a bid to reduce its cost of capital and boost its shares to trade at multiples closer to those of its peers.

JBS' plan still needs shareholder approval, but the firm has previously said it expects to conclude its U.S. listing by the end of this year.

