JBS USA Shuts Down Wisconsin Beef Facility On Coronavirus Spread

(RTTNews) - Beef and pork processor JBS USA, affiliated to Brazilian meat major JBS SA, announced the temporary closure of its beef production facility at Green Bay, Wisconsin due to the spread of coronavirus across the region.

The decision adds to the growing shortage for meat products in the United States as more and more meat plants are being shut down to help slow community spread.

In Wisconsin, the virus has spread to 66 of 72 counties, including Brown County, home of the JBS Green Bay facility, which feeds nearly 3.2 million Americans every day.

According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, confirmed virus cases in Brown County went up to 776 as of April 26 with 2 deaths. Among these, at least 189 cases were reportedly linked to JBS.

The company urged Green Bay team members of more than 1,200 people to follow Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home Order" while the plant is closed. During this time, JBS USA will continue to pay its team members.

Shannon Grassl, President of the JBS USA Regional Beef, said, "Given the continued spread of coronavirus in our community and among our workforce, we have decided to voluntarily close our Green Bay facility in an effort to help flatten the curve of infections in Brown County."

JBS USA, which operates more than 60 meat, poultry and prepared foods facilities across the country, had already closed three other plants. Among those, the company recently reopened beef production facilities at Souderton, Pennsylvania and Greeley, Colorado after quarantining the workforce for a period of time recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, its Worthington, Minnesota pork facility remains closed.

Among rivals, Tyson Foods, Inc. last week closed its beef facility in Pasco, Washington indefinitely for testing team members for COVID-19. In mid April, Smithfield Foods had closed its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota until further notice after hundreds of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.