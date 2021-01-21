JBS USA, Pilgrim's Offer $100 Bonus To U.S. Employees To Promote Covid-19 Vaccination

(RTTNews) - Beef and pork processor JBS USA and its subsidiary, Pilgrim's Pride Corp. said they will provide a $100 incentive bonus to U.S. employees who voluntarily chooses to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The bonus is intended to encourage maximum participation in the vaccination efforts, the company said. The companies has about 66,000 employees in U.S.

"In internal surveys, our team members have indicated a willingness to get vaccinated, with participation rates at individual facilities ranging from 60 to 90%," said Chris Gaddis, head of human resources, JBS USA.

The company previously announced the voluntary removal of vulnerable populations from its workforce with full pay and benefits. The policy resulted in the removal of about 11% of the U.S. workforce.

The company said it enhanced its health plan to cover 100% of the costs associated with COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment for team members and their family members enrolled in the company's health plan. In addition, free COVID-19 testing has been available for the company's team members since May 2020.

JBS USA and Pilgrim's have launched internal education campaigns to emphasize the safety, efficacy and importance of receiving the vaccine to its workforce.

The companies stated that they have invested more than $200 million in health and safety measures to protect its workforce, more than $160 million in increased wages and bonuses, and $50 million to support local communities through the company's Hometown Strong initiative.

