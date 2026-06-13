JBS USA To Close Facilities In Pennsylvania And Tennessee, Pledges Support For Employees

(RTTNews) - JBS USA announced plans to close two facilities located in Pennsylvania and Tennessee as part of targeted changes aimed at strengthening its operations for the future. The company emphasized its commitment to supporting employees impacted by the decision.

The closures include the beef production facility in Souderton, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and a value-added facility in Memphis, Tennessee.

To assist team members through the transition, JBS USA is implementing support measures such as opportunities to apply for open roles at other company facilities across the United States, as well as on-site resources to help employees navigate the change.

Production from the affected facilities will be absorbed into other operations across the company's network, ensuring continuity of supply and service for customers.

Looking ahead, JBS USA expressed confidence in its long-term outlook, underscoring its focus on building a stronger and more resilient business.

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