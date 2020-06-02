JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian labor prosecutors have taken legal action against meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA for alleged violation of indigenous workers' rights after 40 were fired from a plant in southern Brazil, according to court filings and one of the prosecutors on the case.

The labor prosecutors claimed in the suit filed on June 1 that JBS failed to observe legislation designed to protect indigenous groups, accusing the company of discriminating against them during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The dismissal of indigenous workers carried out by the defendant constitutes an unlawful act, as it violates the principle of equality and non-discrimination," the lawsuit alleged.

JBS confirmed dismissing 40 indigenous workers from its Seara chicken-slaughtering plant in a statement sent to Reuters, but said it was after it discontinued a bus service that brought them to work every day.

JBS noted their rights were paid in full and added the plant in the small town of Seara employs 3,700 people, including 200 people from indigenous communities in surrounding areas.

The indigenous workers at the plant were preemptively placed on leave required by law to protect them amid the pandemic, JBS said.

JBS said the 40 workers fired on May 6 traveled 300 kilometers (186.4 miles) every day to get to the plant on transportation arranged by the company.

JBS gave no reason for discontinuing the transportation service it provided, and denied any discrimination.

