JBS Stakeholders See Minor Shift as CRGI Reduces Shares

November 26, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

JBS SA (JBSAY) has released an update.

JBS S.A. announced that Capital Research Global Investors has slightly reduced its stake in the company, now holding 4.97% of JBS’s common shares. The change is described as a minor adjustment that doesn’t affect JBS’s control or administrative structure. Investors may find this update relevant as it reflects slight shifts in shareholder dynamics without altering the company’s governance.

For further insights into JBSAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

