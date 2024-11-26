JBS Stakeholders See Minor Shift as CRGI Reduces Shares

JBS SA (JBSAY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
JBS S.A. announced that Capital Research Global Investors has slightly reduced its stake in the company, now holding 4.97% of JBS’s common shares. The change is described as a minor adjustment that doesn’t affect JBS’s control or administrative structure. Investors may find this update relevant as it reflects slight shifts in shareholder dynamics without altering the company’s governance.
For further insights into JBSAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- BTCC, WGMI: 2 Bitcoin ETFs for Crypto Exposure
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.