JBS Stakeholders See Minor Shift as CRGI Reduces Shares

JBS S.A. announced that Capital Research Global Investors has slightly reduced its stake in the company, now holding 4.97% of JBS’s common shares. The change is described as a minor adjustment that doesn’t affect JBS’s control or administrative structure. Investors may find this update relevant as it reflects slight shifts in shareholder dynamics without altering the company’s governance.

