JBS says Q1 marked first time ever company faced global difficulties

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - The first quarter of 2023 was the first ever in which JBS SA faced difficulties across all geographies in which it operates, Gilberto Tomazoni, chief executive officer of the world's biggest meat company JBS SA JBSS3.SA, told analysts on Friday.

After the company posted a wider-than-expected loss, he said one of the units he sees recovering faster is Brazil's Seara, citing operating adjustments and lower grain prices as improving margins for the processed food division in the short term.

Brazil's beef operations will also quickly benefit from the end of an export ban affecting shipments to China, he added.

But the environment will remain challenging in the U.S., where the company derives most of its revenue, management said.

Last quarter, margins of JBS's U.S. beef business were eroded by tight cattle supplies, which rose the price of livestock. U.S. beef margins will stay "in the low single digits" until the beginning of 2024 because of low cattle inventories, Wesley Batista Filho, who recently took on the role of CEO of JBS USA, said.

However, as the industry reduces slaughtering of female cows, cattle inventories may begin to improve this year, he noted.

JBS's Seara processed foods division is already benefiting from lower corn prices, Tomazoni said, citing a drop in the price of a corn bag to below 60 reais ($11.99) for the first time in three years.

On a more global note, Tomazoni said Asian demand for beef tends to rise as per capita consumption remains low in the region.

JBS exports to China using plants in Brazil and in the U.S. and is well positioned to cater to that demand, he said.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan)

