JBS says Q1 marked first time ever company faced global difficulties

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

May 12, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Gilberto Tomazoni, chief executive officer of the world's biggest meat company JBS SA JBSS3.SA, said on Friday the first quarter of 2023 was the first ever in which the company faced difficulties across all the geographies in which it operates.

After posting a wider-than-expected loss for the period, Tomazoni told analysts its Brazilian Seara processed foods division suffered from high grain prices and a fall in exports while its U.S. beef business grappled with rising cattle prices that are eroding margins.

