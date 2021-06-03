JBS says all global facilities are operational after cyberattack

June 3 (Reuters) - JBS SA JBSS3.SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday all of its global facilities were fully operational after a "criminal cyberattack" on May 30 suspended much of its operations in the United States and Australia.

JBS USA and its majority owned unit, Pilgrim's Pride, were able to limit the loss to less than one day's production, it said in a statement.

