US Markets

JBS says all global facilities are operational after cyberattack

Contributor
Siddharth Cavale Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday all of its global facilities were fully operational after a "criminal cyberattack" on May 30 suspended much of its operations in the United States and Australia.

June 3 (Reuters) - JBS SA JBSS3.SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday all of its global facilities were fully operational after a "criminal cyberattack" on May 30 suspended much of its operations in the United States and Australia.

JBS USA and its majority owned unit, Pilgrim's Pride, were able to limit the loss to less than one day's production, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; Cell: +91 74064 47228; Reuters Messaging: siddharth.cavale.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular