JBS SA’s Assets Surge in 2024 Report

November 14, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

JBS SA (JBSAY) has released an update.

JBS SA has reported a notable increase in their assets as of September 30, 2024, with total consolidated assets reaching R$226.6 billion, up from R$206.1 billion at the end of 2023. This growth is highlighted by significant increases in inventories and property, plant, and equipment. Investors in the financial markets might find these figures promising for JBS SA’s future operations and market presence.

