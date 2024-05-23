JBS SA Expands Operations and Reports Strong Growth

JBS SA (JBSAY) has released an update.

JBS SA, a global leader in protein production, has announced significant investments to expand its operations, including R$150 million in Brazil to create the largest beef plant in Latin America and US$50 million in Australia to enhance quality and productivity. The company also reported a robust financial performance with diversified revenue streams across various regions and proteins, and a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility through projects such as Beyond Borders and Hometown Strong.

