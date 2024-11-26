JBS S.A. Completes Successful Note Exchange Offers

JBS SA (JBSAY) has released an update.
JBS S.A. has successfully completed its exchange offers, swapping existing notes for new ones registered under the U.S. Securities Act. The exchange saw high participation rates, with notable series like the 6.750% Senior Notes due 2034 achieving a 99.64% tender rate. This move aims to improve liquidity and streamline the company’s debt structure.
