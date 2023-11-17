JBS reopens Brazil beef plant and plans to make it Latin America's largest

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - JBS JBSS3.SA, the world's leading meatpacker, on Monday will reopen a large Brazilian beef unit in Diamantino, Mato Grosso state, which had been closed after a fire in June, the company said on Friday.

JBS also announced total investments of 800 million reais ($163 million) to transform the facility into Latin America's largest beef plant, with capacity to process 3,600 head per day.

($1 = 4.8986 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)

