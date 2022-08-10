JBS puts workers at seven beef units in Brazil on vacation

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - JBS SA JBSS3.SA has put workers at seven of its beef plants on vacation, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico said on Wednesday, without citing sources.

According to the report, the units that had temporarily halted slaughtering are focused on the Brazilian market and are not certified to export to China.

JBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Mark Potter)

