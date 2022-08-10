Commodities

JBS puts workers at seven beef units in Brazil on vacation

Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
JBS SA has put workers at seven of its beef plants on vacation, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico said on Wednesday, without citing sources.

According to the report, the units that had temporarily halted slaughtering are focused on the Brazilian market and are not certified to export to China.

JBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

