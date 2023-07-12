JBS proposes dual listing of shares in NY and Sao Paulo - filing

Adds detail

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - JBS SA JBSS3.SA, the world's largest meat packer, proposed a dual listing of shares in Sao Paulo and New York in a securities filing on Wednesday.

JBS was the first Brazilian meat packer to go public in 2007, the year in which it also embarked on a U.S. acquisition spree starting with the purchase of Swift.

The company is also proposing a one-time dividend of 1 real per share on condition of the approval of the dual listing, worth 2.2 billion reais.

The proposed structure will have Class A shares with one voting right and Class B shares with 10 votes, JBS said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; editing by Jason Neely)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.