JBS paid $11 mln in response to ransomware attack

June 9 (Reuters) - JBS USA, subsidiary of Brazilian firm JBS SA JBSS3.SA, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday the company paid the equivalent of $11 million in ransom in response to a criminal hack against its operations.

The world's largest meat producer canceled shifts at its U.S. and Canadian meat plants last week, after JBS said it was hit with a crippling cyberattack that threatened to disrupt food supply chains and inflate food prices.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

